Ecowas court give Nigerians go-ahead to use Twitter

5 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and Twitter owner Jack Dorsey

Ecowas court wey sidon for Abuja don stop Nigeria goment from imposing sanctions, arresting, or prosecuting anyone wey use twitter for di kontri.

Di order follow one legal action by some civil society groups wey say di twitter ban na attempt to stifle free speech.

Di Ecowas Community Court of Justice issue di order during preliminary hearing of di lawsuit wey dey challenge di June 8 ban on di microblogging site.

Di court rule say access to twitter provide di platform for di exercise of freedom of speech - therefore any interference na violation of human rights.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, Serap and over 170 oda Nigerians bin approach di regional court to declare say di indefinite suspension of Twitter for Nigeria na violation of dia human rights under di international law.

Nigerian authorities ban Twitter and order media organizations and di public to stop using di platform after dem delete one post by President Muhammadu Buhari for violating dia guidelines.

Di goment defend dia action, alleging say "Twitter dey undermine di kontri corporate existence".

During virtual hearing on Tuesday, leading human rights activist Oga Femi Falana, wey represent di civil society groups, ask di court to stop di Nigerian goment from arresting or prosecuting Twitter users for di kontri.