Microsoft windows 11 update: How to download free software upgrade, system requirements, release date

25 June 2021, 07:00 WAT New Informate 27 minutes wey don pass

For Windows 11 - Di 'Start' menu now dey centre on di computer screen

Microsoft don launch Windows 11, dia "next generation" operating system.

Di new software go let Android apps run on di Windows desktop.

Product manager Panos Panay promise smaller, faster security updates.

Security updates na one common complaint for Windows users and dis go happun for background.

Di software maker dey committed to make am a free upgrade for Windows 10 users.

Just like how Windows 10 bin dey free for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users.

Di new Windows 11 version go dey free for existing Windows 10 users.

All you'll need na PC wey meets di minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11.

Microsoft Teams chat will be built-in

Microsoft windows 11: How to get di free software upgrade

Di system requirements now be 64-bit CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Windows 11 go dey delivered through Windows Update in di same way as Windows 10 updates in di past.

Microsoft Panos Panay introduce di Windows 11 for one live-streamed virtual event.

Windows 11 go include a new UI, with a Start menu overhaul, performance improvements and updates to improve multitasking.

E even include access to Android apps through Amazon Appstore.

A new widgets window will provide personalised updates

While Microsoft never share di exact release date, di tech company say: