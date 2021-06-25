Microsoft windows 11 update: How to download free software upgrade, system requirements, release date
Microsoft don launch Windows 11, dia "next generation" operating system.
Di new software go let Android apps run on di Windows desktop.
Product manager Panos Panay promise smaller, faster security updates.
Security updates na one common complaint for Windows users and dis go happun for background.
Microsoft windows 11 update: System requirements
Di software maker dey committed to make am a free upgrade for Windows 10 users.
Just like how Windows 10 bin dey free for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users.
Di new Windows 11 version go dey free for existing Windows 10 users.
All you'll need na PC wey meets di minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11.
Microsoft windows 11: How to get di free software upgrade
Di system requirements now be 64-bit CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.
Windows 11 go dey delivered through Windows Update in di same way as Windows 10 updates in di past.
Windows 11 go include a new UI, with a Start menu overhaul, performance improvements and updates to improve multitasking.
E even include access to Android apps through Amazon Appstore.
Microsoft windows 11 software update: Release date
While Microsoft never share di exact release date, di tech company say:
"Windows 11 go dey available through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs beginning dis holiday."