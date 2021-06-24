Miami building collapse: 51 pipo dey unaccounted for

23 minutes wey don pass

At least one pesin don die and 51 others dey miss afta one collapse of 12-storey residential building happun overnight for north of Miami, Florida, according to officials.

Rescuers dey comb di rubble in search for survivors and dem bin pull one boy out alive.

E no dey clear how many pipo bin dey inside di building at di time.

Dem build di complex wey dey di town of Surfside for 1980. Out of 130 units, about half were affected by the collapse.

Wia dis foto come from, Google Street View Wetin we call dis foto, Champlain Towers as e bin dey before e collapse