Michael Usifo Ataga Chidimma: 'Super TV CEO murder suspect', Lagos police name female

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Usifo Ataga Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Usifo Ataga, na Super TV Nigeria CEO until im alleged murder.

'Chidimma Adaora Ojukwu', wey be 21-year-old student, dey tell police wetin she know about di alleged murder of one Lagos billionaire and Super TV CEO.

Lagos State Police Command nab Chidinma and name her on Thursday as di prime suspect for di suspected murder of di Chief Executive Officer of Super TV last week.

"Di suspect confess to stab di deceased wit kitchen knife after a struggle."

Na wetin Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu tell tori pipo.

She confess to di alleged crime inside Police custody for Lagos on Thursday 24 June.

Police parade di student [Chidimma] before newsmen inside Nigeria commercial capital.

Na concerned friends and family report say Ataga wey dey live inside Banana Island, go missing since Sunday 13 June.

On 20 June wen di death of Ataga comot, CP Odumosu tell BBC Pidgin say di crime happun inside a three bedroom flat for Lekki Phase 1.

Dis be important informate BBC Pidgin find out about dis young lady, di alleged suspect.

Chidimma Adaora Ojukwu: Wetin we know about her profile

Chidimma Adaora Ojukwu na 300 level student of University of Lagos UNILAG.

She dey study mass communication for University of Lagos, according to di police.

She dey live wit her parents for Alagomeji area for Yaba Lagos.

Na for dis her parents house police say dem arrest her.

Chidimma be native of Abia state for south east Nigeria, according to wetin she tell tori pipo on Thursday.

University of Lagos spokesperson Nonye Oguama don confirm to BBC Pidgin say di alleged murder suspect Chidimma Ojukwu na dia student.

Untile dis alleged murder investigation, she bin dey run part time studies for Unilag, Mrs Oguama tok.

Lagos police command say dem arrest Chidimma for her parents house on Wednesday night.

Usifo Ataga, Lagos billionaire 'suspected' murder - How e happun

Police don confirm how di 'suspected' murder of Lagos billionaire Michael Usifo Ataga happun for Nigeria commercial capital.

Na one lady wey dey on di run now na im police believe say kill di Super TV CEO, afta dem find im lifeless bodi on Thursday.

Lagos Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu tell BBC Pidgin say di crime happun inside a three bedroom flat for Lekki Phase 1.

"Di man [Michael Usifo Ataga happun] join her dia on Sunday. Then on Thursday di man suppose go to Abuja to meet im wife for dem to celebrate im 50th birthday.

"Unfortunately dat day e no come out. "Im apparently lock di door and wen dem force di door open, dem unfortunately see im lifeless bodi on di floor."

"E [Michael Usifo Ataga happun] bin dey wit only boxers inside a pool of blood," according to di Lagos police boss.

Di real story behind Father's Day

Di police oga add say dem find out say di lady wey bin dey with am claim to be one Americana wen she meet di billionaire.

Reports say Ataga wey dey live inside Banana Island, na concerned friends and family report say im go missing on Sunday 13 June.

Dis na after all efforts to reach him no succeed, e come put everyone in a panic mode including his wife and family in Abuja.

Police tell BBC Pidgin say di lady wey don disappear to tin air, take im phone and ATM card wit her.

"Na block of flats wey somebodi rent, but di pesin no dey live dia, so di pesin convert di place to a short let."

"May be na di man rent am ask di lady to move in dia or di lady book and di man join, but both of dem bin dey dia on Sunday," CP Odumosu add.

"Dem stay dia for three to four straight days, moving out together wit di man car. Di three bedroom flat na service apartment"

Local media dey report say Nigeria secret police [DSS operatives] all di way from Abuja, through di efforts of di wife, track down di owner of di Airbnb domot.

Na di owner of di apartment wey receive payment from di lady bank account into which Ataga bin previously make a transfer for di payment to, di media report add.

Michael Usifo Ataga death: SuperTV CEO murder for 'Airbnb' domot - Nigeria Police confirm killing

Na one lady wey dey on di run now na im police believe say kill di Super TV CEO, afta dem find im lifeless bodi on Thursday.

On di whereabouts of di suspected murderer, di police chief say:

"She bin make withdrawals of undisclosed amount of money from di ATM card she allegedly take from Ataga, afta im death, and when we get to know we block am."

Dem no get much informate about her, but dem still dey investigate, police add.

CP Hakeem Odumosu also tell BBC Pidgin say dem don inform di Super TV Nigeria CEO family and all concerned about di suspected murder.

"We dey track di phone, because di place [wia di crime happun] no dey traditionally or legally registered to provide dat kain service.

"If to say na hotel, at least di information wey dem for don enter for help, may be CCTV for help but in dis case di place na just a block of flats wey be residential."

Di pesin wey rent di apartment to di lady on di run dey police custody and dey help wit information wey fit lead to her arrest.

Di Range Rover car, wey Michael Usifo Ataga cari go di place wia im suspected murder happun, dey police hand, CP Odumosu add.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Usifo Ataga, na Super TV Nigeria CEO until im murder

Michael Usifo Ataga biography

Michael Usifo Ataga don be Chief Executive Officer at Super Network Limited since April 2014 until im murder, according to im LinkedIn profile.

SuperTV, na wetin dem call Super Network Company wey be Over-The-Top [OTT] media streaming entertainment company for Ikoyi, Lagos.

Michael Usifo Ataga get wife and children wey report say dey base for Abuja.

Late Ataga, wey life end at 50 years of age bin attend University of Benin between 1988 and 1995.

Police say investigations still dey on di suspected murder case.

Dangerous high profile murder cases like dis [Michael Usifo Ataga death] dey happun from time to time for Lagos.

For December 2019 one domestic staff connive stab MD of Maersk Nigeria, kill im wife for Lagos.

Police say dem go charge Chidinma go court.

Tori been comot for Friday say police also arrest her papa unto say im try to stop police from arresting her daughter.