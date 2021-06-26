Inec online registration portal: How to know your 'Inec new polling unit'

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] go begin continuous voter registration [CVR] across Nigeria.

INEC wey be di goment election office go begin di CVR exercise from Monday 28 June.

Di continuous voter registration go last for over a year and e dey in two levels wey be:

Online and in person for Inec offices for evri local goment area and one rotational area.

Na so Inec Resident Electoral Commissioner Rivers State, Obo Effanga tell BBC Pidgin

Dem go bring out di rotational area wen di exercise dey go on, Effanga tok.

"First we go begin with online registration wey go last for three weeks.

"Dat na for pipo to fill dia data and upload dia passport photograph online.

Pipo gats fill dis data "for di portal wey we go launch from day Monday 28 June.

"Den we go give a date/ appointment online wen di pesin fit come do data capture.

Di capture go take place "for di Inec office in di pesin local goment area." E add.

Di second level na di in person wia we go do biometric data capture for INEC offices.

Dis go happun for di Inec offices wey dey local goment areas, di election official tok.

Na to cross check weda true true na di pesin wey register online be di real pesin.

"We go give di temporary voter card to di pesin. Dat one go begin from 19 July, 2021."

For Nigeria voting age be 18 years but to qualify to vote you gatz register wit Inec.

Na di Inec voters card be di valid ID card to fit use vote during elections in di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Inec online registration portal: Who fit do fresh registration?

INEC say pipo wey never register before and don reach 18 years na do ones wey fit do fresh registration.

If you just become Nigerian citizen or newly relocate to Nigeria and no get PVC before, you also qualify.

Those we don register for 2011 and oda times no need to do any registration again.

Inec online registration portal: How di Online registration be?

Inec online registration go cover pipo wey wan correct or make changes for dia data.

Those wey wan transfer dia voting points or replace dia lost or damaged voter cards fit do so online for di Inec portal.

"Pipo wey bin register for anoda State but wan transfer dia voting points to anoda State na for dem to apply to di local goment wia dem wan transfer to and di application go reach di State for approval. Dem fit also apply online too and e go reach us." Im tok

E add say pipo wey never collect dia voter cards fit also use dis opportunity collect am as e get 382,172 uncollected permanent voter cards for Rivers State as di state get 88.11% collection rate given dat 2.8million pipo don collect dia PVC.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian woman dey vote for election

How to know your new polling unit?

INEC say dem don increase di total polling units across di kontri from 119,974 wey in bin dey for 2019 to 176,846 polling units with di added 56,872 new polling units for di recent polling unit expansion exercise dem just conclude. Rivers State get 6866 polling from di 4442 wey bin dey before.

Di Rivers REC come emphasise say INEC no get any accredited online registration centre so make no pesin go patronise any place wey fit make such claim as dem dey do dat one at dia own risk.

"Any pesin wey get access to Internet for dia smart phone or laptop fit do di online registration by demsef."