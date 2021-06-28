BET Awards 2021 winners list: Burna Boy, Cardi B, Naomi Osaka win for dis year ceremony
Burna Boy, Beyonce, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and tennis star Naomi Osaka, follow for di winners inside di 2021 BET Awards, wey happun on Sunday night live, with pipo wey attend physically.
Di show na one of di first major international awards show wey pipo go pack inside venue like di way e dey be before di Covid-19 pandemic begin.
Di 21st annual BET Awards happen for Los Angeles Microsoft Theater and na di star of Empire television series Taraji P. Henson na im host am.
Di ceremony na to recognize black excellence for music, television, film and sports.
Grammy award winner Burna Boy beat fellow Nigerian musician WizKid to win best international act award.
To collect im award Burna Boy, wey im real name na Damini Ogulu, bring im mama come stage and call am “di most beautiful woman for earth”.
Naomi Osaka, di grand slam champion wey bin call attention to mental health for tennis players, collect Sportswoman of di year award.
Live performance on di night come from big artistes for di industry like Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin and Rapsody.
See oda winners:
Album of the Year
“After Hours” – The Weeknd
“Blame It On Baby” – DaBaby
“Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
“King’s Disease” – Nas
“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For The Night”
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R. (WINNER)
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown (WINNER)
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon (WINNER)
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic (WINNER)
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby (WINNER)
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
Cece Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” (WINNER)
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days” (WINNER)
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (WINNER)
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard (WINNER)
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
“Coming 2 America”
“Judas And The Black Messiah” (WINNER)
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“One Night In Miami”
“Soul”
“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Actress
Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday” (WINNER)
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman (WINNER)
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin (WINNER)
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka (WINNER)
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James (WINNER)
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry