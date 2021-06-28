BET Awards 2021 winners list: Burna Boy, Cardi B, Naomi Osaka win for dis year ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Burna Boy call im mama di most beautiful woman on earth, for stage

Burna Boy, Beyonce, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and tennis star Naomi Osaka, follow for di winners inside di 2021 BET Awards, wey happun on Sunday night live, with pipo wey attend physically.

Di show na one of di first major international awards show wey pipo go pack inside venue like di way e dey be before di Covid-19 pandemic begin.

Di 21st annual BET Awards happen for Los Angeles Microsoft Theater and na di star of Empire television series Taraji P. Henson na im host am.

Di ceremony na to recognize black excellence for music, television, film and sports.

Grammy award winner Burna Boy beat fellow Nigerian musician WizKid to win best international act award.

To collect im award Burna Boy, wey im real name na Damini Ogulu, bring im mama come stage and call am “di most beautiful woman for earth”.

Naomi Osaka, di grand slam champion wey bin call attention to mental health for tennis players, collect Sportswoman of di year award.

Live performance on di night come from big artistes for di industry like Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin and Rapsody.

See oda winners:

Album of the Year

“After Hours” – The Weeknd

“Blame It On Baby” – DaBaby

“Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

“King’s Disease” – Nas

“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For The Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R. (WINNER)

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic (WINNER)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (WINNER)

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” (WINNER)

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days” (WINNER)

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (WINNER)

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard (WINNER)

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

“Coming 2 America”

“Judas And The Black Messiah” (WINNER)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night In Miami”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday” (WINNER)

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman (WINNER)

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka (WINNER)

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James (WINNER)

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson