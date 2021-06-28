"Heat Wave" in Canada: [what is causing the heat wave?] How dis 'Canada disaster' be

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Heat Wave in Canada

Canada don record dia highest ever temperature wit unexpected heat wave.

Dis heat wave hit di north American kontri west and di US Pacific north-west area.

Officials say temperature for Lytton for British Columbia rise to 46.6C (116F) on Sunday.

Dis temperature break one 84-year-old record for Canada.

One "heat dome" of high pressure park over di region don set new records for many oda areas.

Di US and Canada don both warned citizens of "dangerous" heat levels wey fit last all week.

Experts say climate change dey expected to increase di frequency of extreme weather events, like heatwaves.

Di high pressure zone dey huge, from California right up to Canada Arctic territories.

And e dey stretch inland through Idaho.

Pipo don dey run on air-conditioners and fans.

Some don also set up cooling shelters for some bars and restaurants, as swimming pools dey too hot to function.

Heat Wave hit Canada: How di heat dey spread

Lytton, wey be about 150 miles (250km) north-east of Vancouver, get hotter temperature pass di previous Canadian record.

Lytton no dey alone. More than 40 other spots for British Columbia also set new records.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips tell CTV say:

"I like to break a record, but dis na shattering record dem be.

"E dey warmer for parts of western Canada than for Dubai."

Phillips say chance dey say di weather go still climb go 47C somewia.

British Columbia power providers say e don get increase in demand for electricity to keep air-conditioners running.

Environment Canada say make pipo for Alberta, and parts of Saskatchewan, Yukon and di Northwest Territories, also be on alert.

For dia warning, dem forecast a "prolonged, dangerous, and historic heatwave wey go last all week" wit temperatures 10C-15C above normal, at near 40C in many places.

[What is causing the heat wave?]: Wetin sabi pipo tok?

For im analysis wit BBC, Environmental analyst, Roger Harrabin say:

"We no fit tok for certain say na emission from industrial society cause dis brutal heatwave.

"But na exactly dis kain extreme weather scientists don warn us of, as di CO2 levels continue to rise."

In fact scientists don get much better at linking some extreme events to climate change, wey researchers say was make 100 times more likely sake of CO2.

Wetin dey extra-concerning na say dis temperatures don reach global temperatures of 1.1 C above preindustrial times.

E dey certainly look like dis na climate emergency, Roger tok.

"Yet China and India continue to build new coal-fired power stations.