Pedro Linares López: Google launch new Doodle honour dis Mexican papier-mâché artist

Google launch new Doodle to celebrate Mexican artist, Pedro Linares López on wetin suppose be im 115th birthday.

Di home page of di search engine get one colorful dragon designed by Doodler Emily Barrera, based on di work of López.

Dem born Lopez on 29 June for Mexico, in 1906

E learn im art skills of papier-mâché from im papa wey also be papier-mâché sculptor.

Di artist become very sick for 1945 and he tok say im be dey see some fantastical mythical creaturesfor im fever dream.

López begin use di fever dream as inspiration for im sculptures and make colorful pieces based on reptiles, insects, birds and mammals.

Im begin gain international fame afta di release of one 1975 documentary about him by filmmaker Judith Bronowski.

Dem later honor am wit later honored wit di first Mexican National Prize for Arts and Sciences for di category of Popular Art and Traditions in 1990.

Oda fun facts about Pedro Linares López

E dey most popular for two genres—di alebrije (fantastic animal) and di Calavera (animated skeleton)

As im papa train am, im also train im three sons —Enrique, Felipe, and Miguel—di art of Papier Matche and dem expand di innovation

Pedro Linares López bin tok wetin im see for im ‘fever dream’ say wen im dey for bed, im dream of a strange place wey look like a forest. E see trees, animals, clouds, sky, rocks, and so forth; e no feel any pain and im dey exceptionally glad walking down there.

E see rocks, clouds, and animals transform into peculiar animals;

Pedro Linares see donkey wit butterfly wings, plus rooster wit bull horns, a lion wey get eagle head, and dem dey shout di word: “Alebrijes.” Every creature dey shout louder and louder: “Alebrijes, Alebrijes, Alebrijes!”.

Di sound become loud and im no fit stay dia again. E later catch headache and run along a stone street wia im see one man dey waka

Afta Pedro Linares López sickness died down, Linares gave life to im vision, and di art of making alebrijes was born.

Im bin want make im family and everybody think about di creatures wey im see for for im dreams by taking a piece of paper and molding di figurines wey dey im memory

At a point im begin paint dem like im see dem for im dreams

Afta dis event, Pedro Linares bin go through life showing his works to many pipo wey im meet

Lopez don gain so many achievement and recognition , sotee dem invite am to di United States and Europe, wit sole motivation behind showing di world his works, his wonderful and unusual animals.

Pedro Linares López gbab di National Arts and Science award for di Popular and Traditional Arts category for 1990, di highest decoration to artisans awarded by di Mexican Government.

Afta two years, Pedro Linares López die on 25 January 1992 at 85 years old.

Pedro Linares López three children and later grandchildren keep di Linares name synonymous wit di refined art of cartonería.