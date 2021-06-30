Taiwans mourn 7 year old boy wey im older classmates and coach nack for ground 27 times during judo class

One seven year old boy wey dem nack for ground 27 times during Judo practice for Taiwan don die.

For April, e suffer serious brain damage afta one judo class wey see im classmates and coach use am as punching bag during di practice.

Di boy wey neva dey identified later enta coma and dem put am on life support machine.

Afta nearly 70 days wen e no wake up from di coma, im parents decide to withdraw di life support.

Di boy coach wey dey in late 60s bin dey charged wit accuse of physical assault plus say e use small pikin commit di crime, according to local tori, Taiwan News.

Authorities release di coach wey dem identify only by im surname Ho earlier dis month on bail of NT$100,000 ($3,583; £2,587).

Now wey di victim don die, prosecutors go change im charge to dat of "injury wey lead to death" according to tori site Taiwan News.

If dem find am guilty, e fit face anything from minimum of seven years for jail or up to life imprisonment, di report add.

Respect and Reverence

Di seven-year old boy bin attend judo class on 21 April under di supervision of im uncle, wey according to report feem am for class to show im mama say judo no good for am.

Di video show as older classmates throw am around during practice. Di video show as e dey shout but im coach order am to stand up and tell di older boy to continue to dey throw am for ground before di coach pick am up and throw am to di ground imsef.

E later faint but di family tok say di coach say e fake di faint.

Plenty pipo don ask why di uncle no try stop dem but experts for Taiwan say plenty respect dey for teachers - wey sometimes mean say pipo must accept dia authority regardless of di circumstances.

Di boy mama tell tori pipo say wetin happun to di boy pain di uncle. Na later dem discover say di coach no get license.

Na 9pm on Tuesday, Fengyuan Hospital announce say im blood pressure and heart rate levels dey drop. Afta doctors follow im family tok, dem agree to comot am from life support.

Many pipo don tok sorry to di family on top Taiwanese social media as dem share dia pain.