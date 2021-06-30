Bill Cosby case charges dropped: 'Court overturn Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction', vacate judgment

30 June 2021, 18:45 WAT New Informate 21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby, di US comedian sexual assault conviction don dey overturned.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday go pave way for im release.

Cosby, wey be 83 years old don serve more than two years of one three to 10-year sentence.

Na for April 2018 court for US say di comedian dey guilty of three counts of sexual assault.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Na for September 2018 court convict Bill Cosby to up to 10 years for prison

Bill Cosby currently dey serve im prison sentence for one state prison near Philadelphia.

Dem bin don find am guilty of drugging and molesting ex-basketball player Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby dey best known for starring in di 1980s TV series; "The Cosby Show".

"Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence dey vacated.