Princess Diana 60th birthday statue: William and Harry go showcase sculpture of dia mama - See wetin to know

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Harry and Willian never dey togeda for public event since Harry comot as UK royal for 2020

Di Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex go meet later to unveil one statue of dia mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on di day wey she for celebrate her 60th birthday.

Di event go be William and Harry first appearance togeda since di Duke of Edinburgh funeral for April.

William and Harry commission di statue for 2017 on di day wey mark di 20th anniversary of dia mama death on 31 August 1997.

Where and when di unveiling go happen?

Di statue go dey unveiled on Thursday 1 July for di Sunken Garden for Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace say di Sunken Garden na one di locations wey di Princess bin like pass, during di time she live dia with Prince Charles.

More than 4,000 flowers na im dem don plant for di redesign of di garden, wey take 1,000 hours to finish.

Di garden go dey open to di public to visit for free as from tomorrow.

Who go attend?

Harry, wey dey live for US with im wife, di Duchess of Sussex, and dia two pikin, land for UK last week in order to do di compulsory quarantine before Thursday event.

Kensington Palace confam say, in addition to di royal brothers, members of Diana close family go dey di unveiling.

Also di committee wey handle di statue project - including di man wey do di sculpture - go also attend di ceremony.

Who do di statue?

Ian Rank-Broadley na im do di statue.

Di ogbonge artist dey famous for im design of di Queen wey dey ontop all UK and Commonwealth coin money since 1998.