Vaccine registration COVID: EU vaccine passport, wetin e mean for travellers to Europe

1 July 2021, 13:02 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Wetin we call dis foto, Digital Covid Passport

EU don begin roll out vaccine passport - di Digital Covid Certificate - out across all 27 member nations.

Who fit use am and wetin e mean for travellers wey dey go Europe?

Di Digital Covid Certificate na way for citizens across di EU to prove say dem don collect vaccine against Covid-19

Or dem don recently get negative PCR test for di virus or recently recover from Covid-19

Di Digital Covid Certificate dey available and recognised by all di 27 EU member states - plus Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

E dey free - and all EU citizens, plus all non-EU nationals wey dey stay legally living in dis member states (wit di right to travel to other member states) fit download am or obtain a paper copy.

Some kontris don already begin use di certificate on a voluntary basis - but dem officially introduce am from 1 July wit a six-week phase-in period.

E go get a quick-response (QR) code wit a digital signature key unique to di place one individual vaccine information dey stored - one hospital, test centre or health authority, for example.

Di individual data remains on di certificate and e no dey not stored or retained wen it's verified - for any airport, for example.

Vaccine registration: Why di Digital Covid Certificate dey needed?

Di hope na say di certificate go make am easier for people to travel around di EU.

No be travel document - pipo go still need carry a passport or another form of identification.

But anyone wey dey hold di certificate should, in principle, be exempted from testing or quarantine wen crossing an international border.

Wetin e mean for pipo wey dey travel to Europe?

If you receive an AstraZeneca vaccination - and travel to any EU kontri - your pass go show you don receive di Vaxzevria vaccine, di EU name for di AstraZeneca jab.

"All AstraZeneca vaccines given in di UK and oda kontris na di same product and appear on di NHS Covid Pass as Vaxzevria," di Department for Health tok.