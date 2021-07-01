Sunday Igboho house Ibadan: Police warn afta Adeyemo cancel Lagos 'Yoruba nation rally'

13 minutes wey don pass

Di Lagos State Police Command don warn say dem no go allow any rally to happun for di state under whatever guise.

Dis informate dey followed di proposed Yoruba nation rally wey some group, led by popular yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho bin dey plan.

Lagos state police tok for inside press release say :

“Di attention of di Lagos State Police Command dey drawn to di news making rounds and one press statement signed by one OlayomiKoiki dated 30th June, 2021.

Dat some individuals don conclude plans to stage a mega rally, in continuation of di secessionist agenda for Oodua Republic,on 3rd July, 2021, for Gani Fawehimi Freedom Park, Ojota,Lagos State.”

Di Command warn di organisers and dia followers against staging di planned rally and stay clear of streets of Lagos.

Dem tok say dis na for di interest of di state and di general public as dem go deal wit anybody dem catch dey participate or facilitate di rally.

Di state don come under protest attacks in recent time wey don lead to di loss of lives and properties.

“Lagos State no fit afford to experience any security lapses, breakdown of law and order and threat to public peace at di moment,

Considering di negative effects and reoccurring agonies of di October, 2020 violent #Endsars crisis wey lead to massive destruction of public and private facilities while some Police personnel pay di supreme price.

Dis na in addition to many Police Stations, barracks, officers’ personal properties wey dem burn during dis period.

Di command dey go through those harrowing experiences.

“Di Command no go fold im hands and allow disgruntled elements to di peace wey we dey enjoy for di state.” police tok.

Meanwhile Sunday Igboho bin earlier announce di suspend of di Lagos mega rally afta im house come under attack on Thursday morning for Ibadan, Oyo state Nigeria.

Igboho tell BBC Pidgin say, two pipo die and several others still dey miss afta unknown men wey wear military uniform enta im house for Soka area.

How di attack happun?

Sunday Igboho tell BBC pidgin say di attack happun early mor-mor.

"I dey my house around 1:30am" I just hear gunshot for front of my house and shout say, we be DSS, we be soja, Sunday Igboho come out

I peep through my window, I see dem, dressed in DSS and Nigerian army uniform. I dey surprised say wetin be di problem, becos I no kill anybody, e tok.

Di activist say di tin come as surprise to am becos im activism na for di safety of im pipo and e dey violence free.

"Wetin I dey do na to fight for my pipo, my rally dey peaceful, I fight for my family becos Fulani bandits kill my family, rape dem. goment refuse to do di right tin for my family dat na why I come out to fight for dem so I dey surprised.

"Dem kill two pipo during di shooting, dem destroy my property, my vehicles", e tok.

Wen BBC Yoruba visit di house afta di attack, blood dey for di entrance of di door wey lead to di main house and for some oda parts of di building.

Di unknown gunmen destroy im cars, some of di cars get bullet holes. Dem scata things for di house.

Bullets dey for ground, di pestle dem use break door to enta too dey ground.

Dis no be di first time, Sunday Igboho house dey come under attack.

Meanwhile BBC Pidgin call di Oyo state police command to confam di incident, di Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko say she no dey aware but go expect make di public relations officer brief her if such tin later.