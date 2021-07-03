Canada Heatwave: Wetin cause ova 130 wildfires

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di Canadian goment go send military planes enta di west of di kontri to helep handle di ova hundred wildfires wey don start for di area.

Sabi pipo tok say na lightening strikes and record breaking heatwaves start di fire.

So far, e pass 130 wildfires wey don dey burn for di British Columbia Province.

Na beginning of dis week, dem pursue pipo from Lytton village afta e record di highest temperature for di kontri history of 49.6C on Tuesday.

Den di fire start sotay e pursue pipo before dem fit even carry cloth for bodi.

According to di mayor Jan Polderman, within fifteen minutes, fire bin don catch di whole village.

Wetin dey cause di fire?

Wia dis foto come from, 2 Rivers Remix Society Wetin we call dis foto, Di whole of Lytton village catch fire in 15 minutes

Well, sabi pipo dey reason di high rates of temperature for di kontri as well as lightning strikes wey don ginger di fire.

Ova di past few days, di temperature don dey rise anyhow for parts of North America.

On Friday, di British Columbia Wildfire Service say 136 fires bin dey burn dat day for di province and dem still dey expect more.

Dis wand dey come afta about 12,000 lightning strikes bin hit di province on Thursday.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair don hala say di wildfires na proof say di summer no go easy at all, at all.