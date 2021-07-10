How you fit cheat old age

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sabi pipo say as you dey old, teeth na good way to tesst how your bodi be

All ova di world, scientists dem dey find way wey dem go take fight di worst medical condition for human being life, aging.

Diseases dem wey aging dey cause like cancer, rheumatism and Alzheimer's dey kill up to 100,000 pipo everyday.

Di oldest pesin for record for di world na one Frenchwoman wet den call Jeanne Louise Calment bin die at di age of 122 years for 1997.

So BBC follow three of di world's leading sabi pipo on top di old age mata to tok wetin dem dey do stop am.

How pipo dey enta old age now

Danish doctor, Kaare Christensen describe aging say na the accumulation of damage or sickness for di cells, tissue and organs to wetin go pass di bodi bodi power to repair.

Christensen bin dey work as doctor for plenti years before one day im come decide say e don tire to dey treat sick pipo dem.

So im start di Danish Aging Research Centre so dat im go fit stop pipo to dey sick pata-pata.

For im research, im don find say, pipo don dey live longer from di times of di 1800s wia life expectancy bin dey around 40 years to now wia life expectancy dey at 80 years.

E find anoda interesting tin say pipo dey enta old age with beta health now pass before.

Christensen tok say "One tin you go observe now na teeth. You go see say old pipo dey get beta teeth dem from decade to decade."

E say na teeth be beta way to check weda pesin dey healthy on top say na how pesin dey use chop.

E also add say di education, living conditions and di work wey pesin do for dia active life dey play a role in di fact say plenti old pipo don dey get high IQ. And Christensen tink say di progress go continue.

So wetin we go do for old pesin wey no get dis kain good health and dey suffer from old age sickness?

Organ Printing

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Biophysicist Tuhin Bhowmick find say wetin dey cause death by old age na vital organs like heart, lungs or liver wey go start to dey misbehave,

But if pesin fit collect new functional organ im go fit survive, wey no always be di case because di list of donors dem dey very small wen you compare am to di pipo wey dia own organ don spoil and dem need to change am.

So, Bhromwick come consider say wia you go dey wait make pesin donate organ, wen you fit print new one wey di pesin bodi no go reject.

E say if you need new organ, you go fit use MRI tor CT scan to get di size and shape of di organ den use special 3D printer to make artificial one.

Dis im printers go use di patinet own cells so di bodi no go refuse di organ.

As ar now, im tean don alreadi make di first artificial liver tissue, and di plan na to increase to make liver wey go dey work from outside bodi in five years time.

In 8 to 10 years, di plan na to make di liver wey dem go fit transplant put for pesin bodi.

Bhowmick say, "if you replace pesin organ wey wan kill am, dat pesin go fit live for 20 more years cos for instance na im liver no well, e no mean say im heart or brain get di same wahala."

So how long we fit live with dis kain technoogy? E say if dem born you for 1981 and above, pesin go ft still stay alive till di age of 135.

Cell rebirth

Professor of molecular and human genetics, Meng Wang dey look at am from anoda standpoint, dat na di microbiomes.

Weng bin watch her grandmama grow reach di age of 100 and get good health throughout.

Microbiomes , according to her, na wetin dey live for inside our bodi and togeda with us even thugh we no fit see am with normal eye.

Recent studies show say na our microbiomes det affect di way medication dey work for our bodi and na dem dey make us sick an keep us well.

So Weng decide to test how e go affect aging with experiment on top worm.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

She carry worm wey normally go live for like two to three weeks and change di microbiome for di worm belle.

Three weeks later, wen all of dem suppose don die, she find out say, some no die and in fact dem bin get ginger pass younger worms and disease no dey quick catch dem.

She wan come carry out di experiment for rats dem to see weda e go do di same tin.

Dis one go mean say at some point medicine go fit dey wey fo help work on microbiomes wey fit increase life expectancy.