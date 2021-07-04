Philippines military plane crash kill at least 17 but many survive

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters/Bogs Muhajiran

At least 17 pipo don die for military plane crash wey happun for southern Philippines, but 40 bin come out alive from di burning wreckage.

Di military transport aircraft bin dey carry 92 pipo, mostly troops, wen e overshoot di runway on Jolo island.

Officials carry survivors go nearby military hospital. Dem find seventeen bodies for di crash site.

One large ball of black smoke bin dey seen above di wreckage of di plane, wey be C130 Hercules.

State news agency carry pictures of di site as e show di remains wey dey burn for wooded area close to a number of buildings.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di plane, wey come down at 11:30 local time (03:30 GMT) few kilometres from di town of Jolo, bin dey carry troops from Cagayan de Oro, for di southern island of Mindanao.

"E miss di runway, as im try to regain power but e no make am," armed forces chief Gen Sobejana tell reporters.

Di soldiers bin dey part of di military increased presence for di southern Philippines to combat Islamist militants such as di Abu Sayyaf group.

Officials tok say sign no dey say di aircraft bin come under attack, and investigation go start once di rescue operation dey complete.