Pope Francis go undergo 'scheduled' colon surgery for hospital inside Rome

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, The Pope wave to di crowds from di window of im office for di Vatican early on Sunday

Pope Francis don dey admitted to one hospital for Rome for one scheduled surgery to treat one colon problem.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni say more information go comot afta di surgery go don take place for di Gemelli University Hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, di 84-year-old Argentine Pope address thousands of visitors for St Peter's Square.

Dis na di first time dem don admit di pope for hospital since im election for 2013.

For im statement, di Vatican say dem dey treat am for "symptomatic diverticular stenosis" of di colon.

Diverticular disease na condition wey involve swelling for di wall of di large intestine. Dis fit lead to a narrowing, of di colon.

Symptoms include bloating, recurrent abdominal pain and changes with bowel habits.

During im Sunday blessing for St Peter's Square, di Pope announce say e go-go Slovakia for September afta dem celebrate Mass for Budapest, di capital of neighbouring Hungary.

Francie wey dem born in 1936 for Buenos Aires, lost part of im right lung at di age of 21.

E also dey suffer from a hip problem and sciatica, wey dey cause pain wey dey spread from di lower back to di legs.