Richard Mofe-Damijo: RMD and six things you no sabi about di Nollywood veteran actor

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nollywood veteran actor wey many sabi as RMD, get some unknown facts about him.

60 years ago today na im dem born Richard Mofe-Damijo as Urhobo man for Delta state, southern Nigeria

Kack make BBC Pidgin share five correct things you fit no know about RMD.

1. RMD favourite food na...

Richard Mofe-Damijo many fans no sabi say na beans be im favorite food.

RMD bin love beans and dodo (fried plantain) but e change di diet plan for health reasons.

2. Richard Mofe-Damijo suppose be lawyer...

Afta RMD attend midwestern college in Delta state, di Nigerian actor study law for University of Lagos in 1999.

3. RMD na once a journalist

Before e join di entertainment industry, Richard Mofe-Damijo bin work as a journalist.

RMD bin work for di old Concord Newspaper and Metro Magazine as a reporter.

4. Dis Nollywood fine bobo na Sunday School teacher

E go surprise you to know say di actor don dey teach as a Sunday school teacher for at least 10 years and countring now.

For one interview e say: "I be teacher. Dat na wetin I dey do. I don teach Sunday school for over 13 or 15 years.

"And I still dey teach whenever I get di chance to. I just love to pass on di knowledge wey I get."

5. RMD na pesin grand-papa

''E shock you!" Well, RMD na grandfather to two grandchildren.

Mofe-Damijo dey reularly post for im timeline di cute photos of im grandkids.

6. RMD don be political appointee

In 2007 RMD collect appointment as Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.