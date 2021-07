Haiti president dead: Jovonel Moise killed for im house by gunmen

8 minutes wey don pass

Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph tok on Wednesday inside statement say di assailants kill Jovonel Mose for e private residence around 1 a.m.

