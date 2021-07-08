Jacob Zuma: South Africa former president dey police hand

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, The former president was sentenced to 15 months in jail last week

South Africa former President Jacob Zuma don hand himsef in to police to begin serve 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

Police admit am to Estcourt Correctional Centre for e home town - di province of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Police bin don warn say dem dey prepared to arrest am if e no hand himsef to dem by midnight.

Court hand Zuma, 79, jail term last week afta e fail to attend corruption inquiry.

Di sentencing bin spark legal drama for South Africa, with deadline imposed of midnight on Wednesday (22:00 GMT) for im arrest.

Di court sama am di deadline afta Zuma refuse to hand himsef in on Sunday.

For short statement, di Jacob Zuma Foundation tok say di former president bin don "decide to comply with di incarceration order" and hand himsef in to prison authorities.

Im daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, later write for Twitter say her father bin "dey road [to di jail] and im still dey in high spirits".

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Zuma's supporters have protested against his arrest

No former president for South Africa don face jail sentence before.

Dem bin sentence Zuma on 29 June because e go against instruction to give evidence for one inquiry about corruption during im nine years in power.

Businessmen bin dey face accuse say dem conspire with politicians to influence di decision-making process wen im bin dey office. But Zuma don repeatedly tok say im be victim of political conspiracy.

Though e own party force am out of office for 2018, di African National Congress (ANC), im retain loyal body of supporters, especially for im home province of KwaZulu-Natal.