Pokuase interchange 2016: Inauguration of four tier Pokuase Interchange in Ghana - Fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House

Di Four Tier Pokuase Interchange, a first of im kind inside Ghana don finally open to public use.

Pokuase Interchange, be arguably di first of its kind in West Africa, and a second of its kind in d whole of Africa.

Di highway go help solve, once and for all, wetin President Nana Akufo-Add0 call di nightmare endured for several decades by road uers within and outside di area.

Na on Friday, 9th July 2021, Prez Akufo-Addo commissioned di Four Tier Pokuase Interchange.

African Development Bank wey join hands wit di govment of Ghana na im provide money carri out di project.

Here be Four Tier Pokuase Interchange in pictures

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House

Pokuase Interchange 2016: What you need to know

In 2016, di govment of Ghana, under di then Prez. John Dramani Mahama, sign a loan agreement with di African Development Bank.

Dis deal be to provide $83 million for di construction of di four-tier Pokuase Interchange.

De agreement include say di Ghanaian govment go provide $11 million to dat money, to complete di project at a total $94 million.

In July 2018, di govment, under di current prez Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cut di sod for di commencement of work on di interchange.

De construction which be expected to be complete in 2020 suppose include about five flyovers linking all major roads.

And also, de construction of a 10-kilometer length of de roads network, dey included.

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House

