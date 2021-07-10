Rivers State news: Five don die for fatal accident days after Gov Wike lift curfew

10 minutes wey don pass

Rivers: Five don die for fatal accident days after Gov. Wike lift curfew

Rivers State Police Command don confam say five pipo die for fatal accident wey happen along di NTA Mgbuoba Road for Port Harcourt city around 1am Saturday morning.

Police tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni tell BBC Pidgin say dem don deposit di deadibody of di five of dem for mortuary as investigation don begin.

Eye witnesses say di motor wey carry di five pipo, two boys and three girls, go jam one truck wey pack along di road and dem die on di spot

Tori be say di victims wey be University students bin dey return from night club wen di accident happen, but police never confam who dem be.