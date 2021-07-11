Pope Francis lead Sunday prayers from inside hospital

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Pope Francis don show face outside again for di first time since im do surgery for colon problem one week ago.

Di 84-year old bin come out to lead im weekly Sunday prayers from di Balcony of di Gemelli Hospital for Rome.

Plenti pipo bin don gada demselves for front of di hospital, dey shout "Viva il Papa" wey mean Long Live di Pope.

Pope Francis follow thank di pipo wey gada for dia prayers as im add say "I dey happy to fit keep di Sunday Angelus meeting even if na for here".

E follow add say access to healthcare na important tin wey pipo suppose get for all ova di world as im don experience am.

According to di Vatican, di pope bin respond well to treatment for "symptomatic diverticular stenosis" of di colon.

Na disease wey go make di wall of di large intestine to increase and close di colon wey dey cause bloating and stomach pain.

Pope Francis also get oda palava as in lose part of im right lung at di age of 21.