Sound Sultan died: Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi death, life and times 1976-2021

12 July 2021, 06:00 WAT New Informate 22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Dare Fasasi/Iaboginny/Instagram

Sound Sultan don dey buried for Muslim cemetery, New Jersey, USA.

Di Nigerian talented singer die of throat cancer on Sunday 11 July, 2021, according to im family.

Sound Sultan bin sick of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, di family statement from Dr. Kayode Fasasi tok.

Di singer wey real name be Olanrewaju Ganiu Fasasi die at di age of 44.

Plenti pipo regard di Jagbajantis singer [Sound Sultan] as one of di pipo wey start modern hip hop music for Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Kayode Fasasi

Like everi successful artist, Sound Sultan don tell Nigerians about im self including im birth, education, career and more.

Everi bodi know am Sound Sultan but im real name na Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi from Oyo state.

But dem born am for Jos, Plateau state.

Sound Sultan na rapper, singer-songwriter, actor, comedian and recording artist.

Wia dis foto come from, SOUND SULTAN

Sound Sultan 1976-2021 - Life and times

Dem born Sound sultan for November 27, 1976 and im na di fourth out of six children.

Im father na Liadi Alarape Fasasi and im mama na Adeyinka Ajarat Fasasi.

Sound sultan dey married wit three children - one girl and two boys.

Sound Sultan educational background

Sound sultan attend Stepping stone nursery and primary school between 1981 and 1987.

Im later move go federal goment college Ogbomosho from 1988 to 1993 for im secondary school education.

Sound Sultan get BSc for Geography and regional planning from Lagos state university for 1999.

Musical career

Plenti pipo regard Sound sultan as one of di pipo wey start modern hip hop music for Nigeria.

Sound sultan career for show biz start as early as in di 1990s - wia im begin do show to get money to pay for im own studio session.

Im start to get interest for music from 1991 as im begin mime for school before im begin write im own lyrics.

Sound sultan begin learn how to play guitar after im secondary school education and by 1999 im don get im own band.

He attributes his early influence to his elder brother baba dee, who studied theatre arts.

Also for 1999 Sound sultan don win plenty local talent hunt shows and by 2000 im release im first single 'Jagbajantis' wey make am blow.

Na later as Sound Sultan become popular before Nigerians know say Baba Dee, another music star n aim brother.

Sound sultan don work under two major record labels; Kennis Music from 1997 to 2008 and Naija Ninjas from 2008 till now.