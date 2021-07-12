Ghana Population Census 2021: Ghana Statistical Services extend census afta public outcry

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Jubilee House

Ghana Statistical Services don extend census afta public outcry.

Over two thousand residents for Ghana bombard de Statistical Service on de day Ghana national population and housing census suppose end.

Demma complain say nobody count dem during de 2021 Population and Housing Census wey end yeste, July, 11 2021.

Ghana dey use de exercise wey begin on June 27, 2021 to gather data on total number of people who dey inside de west African country.

Chaw people also enter social media to raise concerns say no official count dem as part of de 2021 Population and Housing Census.

BBC Pidgin reach Dr Pearl Kyei, GSS official on dis matter who confirm say dem receive similar concerns which dem dey address.

Inside statement wey dem share, dem explain say:

"De call centre received over 2,000 calls from de public with concerns say dem no listed or enumerated dem."

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House

Ghana Statistical Services extend Population and Housing Census 2021

According to de Ghana Statistical Service, sake of de challenge for some regions like Accra dem dey extend de enumeration by another 7 days.

So de Ghana Population Census 2021 continue from July 12 to July 18.

Dem explain say dem receive data on 80% of de expected households by day 12 of de enumeration.

Out of dis, dem gather over 80% data on 12 out of de 16 regions.

While places like North East record 97% while Accra record just 55% data on households.

Ghana Population Census 2021: Challenges before GSS

De interest of de general public be high, but dem encounter some challenges, Ghana Statistical Service [GSS] explain.

One major problem be de transmission of data electronically to GSS Headquarters.

For some areas, officials no fit transmit dema data sake of poor internet connectivity.

In some areas too entire communities no want participate in de census sake of boundary issues.

Also, dem no fit reach some respondents sake of dem dey leave go work early, return home late, dem dey farm den stuff.