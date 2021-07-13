South Africa looting updates: Protest, looting, riots in South Africa as Ramaphosa deploy military - Fotos

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Burned out cars inside downtown Joahnnesburg

Di protest in South Africa begin wen pipo begin frown against Jacob Zuma jailing.

But e don turn to looting plus riots and spread and go far across di rainbow nation.

Images from Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal, wey be Zuma home province, show as pipo rush in to loot shops.

Dem ransack one supermarket, according to reports.

Na di same tin wey happun ova di weekend, wit violence spreading to di city of Johannesburg.

On Sunday, protesters wey carry sticks, golf clubs and branches march through Johannesburg central business district.

Video footage show as pipo dey set businesses on fire.

Inside Johannesburg, footage show looters dey take televisions, microwave ovens and clothes.

Na last week di katakata start afta Zuma surrender himself to begin one 15-month sentence.

Dem kill pipo and arrest several odas.

More fotos from protests and looting in South Africa

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, One Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer dey waka between burnt cars for one car showroom inside Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on July 11, 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One burnt out truck dey beside di road following protests linked by police to former president Jacob Zuma"s imprisonment, inside Mooi River, South Africa, July 10, 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block di freeway with burning tyres for one protest inside Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021.

Cyril Ramaphosa address: South Africa leader order military deployment

"Wetin we dey witness now na opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of pipo wey dey instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft,"

Na so President Cyril Ramaphosa tok for im address on Monday night.

"E no get bad blood alias grievance or political cause wey fit justify di violence and destruction wey we don seen in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng."

President Ramaphosa order di immediate deployment of military to to stop di deadly violence wey don break out for some parts of di kontri.

Di leader of di rainbow nation also warn say di kontri dey at di verge of food and medication insecurity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa add say wetin dey happen wit di attack on public and private property na act of criminality.

Wia dis foto come from, SABC Wetin we call dis foto, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa address di Nation 12 July, 2021

Di Jailing of former president Jacob Zuma bin deadly riot wey worst yesterday