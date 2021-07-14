First Lady of Ghana Salary: Rebecca Akufo-Addo offer Ghc899,000 allowance refund as wife of President of Ghana

one hour wey don pass

First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo refund monies she receive as allowance from 2017 to date.

She submit Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited cheque number to de Chief of Staff with full amount of de money.

Inside letter to Chief of Staff, Mrs Shirley Laryea who sign de statement mention say:

"Dem direct me forward Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited cheque number 000002 for amount of Ghc899,097.84."

"Which be full refund for monies she receive from 7th January 2017 to date" de letter add.

First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Tuesday 13 July offer to refund allowances dem take since 2017.

Shortly after her decision, Second Lady Samira Bawumia also take same decision as wife of de Vice Prez since 2017.

Both of dem also reject salaries wey govment plan to give dem after proposal from emoluments committee.

Salary of Ghana First Lady: Background

De payment of salaries to first and second ladies dey stir public anger among some Ghanaians.

Some feel govment dey spend taxpayers money in de wrong place.

Per de proposed arrangement, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo go collect Ghc 21,000 ($3500) per month, wey dem go backdate am to 2017.

Dis go sum up Ghc 1,134,000 (about $191,268) which she go take as back pay, de second lady too go enjoy same benefits.

Ghana start moves to pay de first and second lady monthly salaries as financial rewards to dem.

Per de new arrangements, wives of de Prez and Vice Prez go earn monthly salaries at de level of cabinet ministers in de country.

Di Emoluments committee for parliament recommendation be sake of dem feel say First Lady and Second Lady dey struggle to run dema office.

According to de Committee, de payment of monthly salaries to dem be based on humanitarian grounds.