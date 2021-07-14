Ladipo market Lagos crisis: Traders shutdown Ladipo spare parts market Lagos to protest

Wetin we call dis foto, Ladipo market na di main auto spare parts market Lagos Nigeria.

Authorities don shutdown di Ladipo Spare Parts Market for Lagos Nigeria.

Traders for di market bin clash wit pipo believed to be sojas but e no dey clear why dem clash.

One market official tell BBC Pidgn say one pesin die while three odas dey hospital.

Dem close down di spare parts market in protest to di shooting incident wey happun dia on Tuesday 14 July, 2021.

If your motor get palava for any part of Nigeria, na Ladipo market be usually di last bus stop.

Di traders first gather Wednesday morning do prayers and meeting but later decide to shutdown di market to protest di incident.

One market official Chief Emmanuel Mbamara tell BBC Pidgin say one pesin die while three pipo dey fight for dia lives for hospital.

"One pesin dey coma, anoda one do surgery from di bullet wound wey e get from di incident" Na so Mr Mbamara tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, If your motor get palava for any part of Nigeria, na Ladipo market be usually di last bus stop.

Tori comot for social media on Tuesday say army pipo dey clash wit traders for Ladipo market Lagos, but di traders say dem no attack di soldiers.

Dem say one customer return goods wey e buy and demand to change am.

But di tok no go down well with di seller wey make di customer go bring in armed men on military uniform.

Ajuluchukwu Ezeanya wey be trader tell BBC Pidgin say "di armed men enta di market begin attack traders and beating dem.

"Dem beginning shoot evriwia wey make bullet hit some of our boys". Ezeanya add.

Tori be say di armed men come from di Nigeria Air Force.

Tok tok pesin of di air force Gabriel Gebkwet tell tori pipo di nation say dem receive distress call say one trader and soldier get misunderstanding for di market.

Ladipo spare parts market na Nigeria main 'tokunbo' motor market.

Gebkwet say wen dem reach di market traders begin attack dia officers and dey throw dem stones. E say dem dey investigate di incident.