Jada Pinkett Smith show her bald hair look from Willow Smith inspiration on social media

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith for di first time show her bald look on Instagram.

Will Smith wife new looks appear after her daughter Willow Smith inspired her to shave her head.

Di American actor bin don dey suffer from hair loss for many years and decide say e don reach time to let go.

Jada Pinkett Smith bold new look gatz bring a smile to your face.

Di actor go bald and re-post one photo of herself and Willow Smith revealing her freshly shaved head.

She also share a video of herself on Instagram and inspire many of her followers.

Jada, wey also be talk show host [Red Table Talk]share di picture and the video revealing her freshly shaved head with di caption;

"Willow made me do it because e don reach time to let go BUT … my 50's dey about to be Divinely lit with this cut."

Jada and Will Smith 20-year-old daughter Willow, wey don dey rocked a buzz cut on and off for years, na di first to unveil her mama new new look.

She bin captioned her post, "a gift is pure when e dey given from di heart to di right pesin at di right time and at di right place, and when we expect nothing in return."

Inside di picture, di mother and di daughter show dia shaved hairdo and looked beautiful.

Na so both of dia posts don gada several likes and love comments from dia followers.