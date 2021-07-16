Folorunsho Alakija: Nigerian businesswoman, oil baroness Folorunsho Alakija Profile

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Folorunsho Alakija

Folorunso Alakija na one of di top powerful women for Nigerian Oil and gas industry, so wetin pesin need to sabi about woman?

Folorunsho Alakija na Nigerian billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist.

Alakija dey ranked as di richest woman for Africa by Forbes Magazine.

And in 2015, di magazine rank her as di 87th most powerful woman for di world.She graduate from Pitman Central College, London, wia she study Secretarial Studies in di 1970s.

Alakija start her career as an Executive Secretary for Sijuade Enterprises, Lagos for 1974.

She later comot Sijuade Enterprises to work for di National Bank of Chicago wey now dey known as First City Monument Bank (FCMB).Afta some years, she enta into fashion wen she establish one tailoring outfit dem call Supreme Stitches.

She later change di name to Rose of Sharon Fashion wen she rebrand di business.

Her contribution to di fashion industry earn her di position of National President of di Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN).She later start Famfa Limited for 1991, wey don become one of di largest crude oil exporting companies for Nigeria.

For 1933, di company apply for and dem grant am di license to carry out oil exploration activities for di Agbami Field.

Dat oil field bin dey formerly known as OPL 216 now OML 127.

Di license wey dem give di company to explore di oil field go due for renewal for 2024.For 1996, Alakija transfer 40 percent of her shares from her 100 percent to Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, one subsidiary of Texaco.

She bin appoint di company to provide expert advisory services to Famfa Limited for handling exploration activities for di Agbami Oil field.

Dat same year she bag Master of Business Administration from CWC School for Energy, London.

She be di founder of Rose of Sharon Foundation, one non-governmental organization wey dem establish to empower widows, orphans, and underprivileged pipo.

Dem born dis woman on Friday, July 13, 1951.

In 2021 Folorunsho Alakija dey live inside Lagos, Nigeria with Modupe Alakija her beloved husband of over four decades.