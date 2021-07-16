Odartey Lamptey, Gloria Appiah Divorce: Ghana footballer who DNA show all en children no be en own - Read all we know

Court of Appeal for Ghana don throw out case of Gloria Appiah ex wife of ex Black Stars player Odartey Lamptey.

Gloria Appiah, in her appeal, pray de court make dem give am de seven bedroom property for East Legon wey he build.

In 2020, de Court throw out similar appeal wey dem order Appiah to vacate Lamptey premises.

But she file second appeal to keep de house which dem throw out again on 16 July 2021.

De former Aston Villa player after court proceedings on Thursday talk Accra-based Kasapa FM say de court direct en ex wife to move out of de house.

He reveal say "eight years now of litigation be dis, but I dey thank God say he dey for me."

We go do whatever we fit do now to move her from de house as soon as possible," Odartey Lamptey talk.

Odartey Lamptey divorce - How e start

De marriage between former Ghana striker, Odartey Lamptey den en ex wife Gloria Appiah hit de rocks in 2013.

Di be after DNA test reveal say de kids no be en own.

De high profile divorce end after court dissolve de marriage.

De cout award Gloria Lamptey four bedroom house for Dome plus Ghc200,000 for upkeep.

But de ex wife blame de situation on de fact that he no dey fit preg am but he deny de claims.

Ex wife of de Ghanaian football star no evict seven bedroom property despite say dem give am fout bedroom property den Ghc200,000 as divorce settlement.

De ex footballer say for eight years now he dey rent.

Whilst en ex wife dey live inside de 7 bedroom house in addition to de four bedroom apartments he take settle her.

Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Appiah Divorce: New life, family den career

Odartey Lamptey since de divorce marry another wife with whom he get three kids.

De footballer reveal later on how de truth about de paternity test almost push an to commit suicide.

Odartey Lamptey play for Black Stars in de 1990s, he be part of Ghana squad wey play for de country during de 1992 Olympics.

He later on play for Aston Villa, he return to Ghana after years of football in Europe.