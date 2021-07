Anambra INEC governorship list: Full list of candidates for Nov 6 governorship election

17 July 2021, 06:45 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, INEC Situation room Wetin we call dis foto, INEC Chairman Mahmud Yakubu

Nigeria election office, INEC don full list of candidates for November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

36 political parties na im dem Independent National Electoral Commission list to contest di election.

But dem no put a name for di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] candidate.

Full Anambra INEC governorship list:

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Di election referee for Nigeria also no include former Central Bank Govnor Chukwuma Soludo as di APGA party Candidate

Meanwhile Nigeria election office, INEC don postpone physical voters registration wey go start on Monday 19 July.

Dem postpone di exercise to 26th of July, 2021