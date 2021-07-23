Donda: Kanye West new album go honour e mama

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kanye West release new album titled Donda

American rapper, Kanye West don release im number 10 studio album and e be tok of town.

Di album wey im name Donda, in honour of e late mom, don receive many accolades from fans across.

Di controversial rapper bin first announce di news on im official Twitter page along wit di track list before im later delete di post.

Kanye bin previously tell fans say im next album go be ‘God’s Country’ but di tweet later suggest e don get new tittle in memory of im beloved mama, Donda.

Donda West die for late November 2007 afta cosmetic surgery complications.

Di dad-of-four give im fans preview of one of di tracks, called Donda, for im mama birthday on July 12th.

Who be Kanye West mama Donda?

Dem born Donda on July 12, 1949, for Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

She marry Ray West, wey be Kanye papa, but after dia divorce, she move wit her son to Chicago in 1980.

Di single mother bin get Bachelor’s degree in English from di Virginia Union University, in Richmond Virginia.

She receive Master degree for Atlanta University, Georgia.

Donda bin later continue her education and she later gbab Doctorate in English for Auburn University, Alabama.

How Donda West take die?

On November 10, 2007, Donda West die of coronary artery disease

Plus multiple post-operative factors sake of di consequence of liposuction and mammoplasty wey she bin do.

She go through liposuction, one tummy tuck, and a breast reduction di day before she die.

She be 58 years old at di time wey she die.

Records show for 2001, two malpractice lawsuits against Jan Adams, di plastic surgeon wey perform procedures on Donda, ended in judgments of $217,337 and $250,000.

Later di governor of California dat time, Arnold Schwarzenegger sign di "Donda West Law," legislation wey make am compulsory for patients to receive medical clearance through physical examination before dem go fit do elective cosmetic surgery.

Kanye dey very close to im mama and her death bin touch am greatly.

For one interview wit Q magazine in 2015, e tok say: “My mama na everything

“If I bin no move come LA, she for still dey alive. I no wan go far into am because e fit make me cry.

Before di release of im new album on Friday, July 23, 2021, videos of di rapper wit im ama don dey circulate for social media.

In 2020, Kanye release di song Donda, a testament to im late mother, a year before unveiling im 10th album.