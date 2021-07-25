R Kelly dey face accuse say im abuse teenage boy wey e meet for McDonald's

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, R. Kelly na one of di biggest R&B stars of 1990s

US R&B star R. Kelly dey face accuse of fresh abuse allegations, e include claim wey say im get sexual relationship with one 17-year-old boy.

Prosecutors allege say di singer abuse di teenager after im meet am for Chicago McDonald's for 2006.

Dem want evidence of dis, and make court hear other alleged crimes wey dem no charge di singer wit during RKelly trial for August.

Kelly deny say im ever abuse anyone, and im lawyers never respond to di latest allegations.

Di Grammy-winner, wey im real name na Robert Kelly, dey set to face trial for New York next month on charges wey include child sexual exploitation, im make indecent images of minors, racketeering and e try to block justice.

Di charges involve six women and girls wey dem no reveal dia name.

Now, prosecutors go also like jurors to hear about more than one dozen other pipo dem say Kelly abuse, threaten or mistreat.

Dem include one 17-year-old boy and aspiring musician, wey Kelly allegedly meet for one McDonald's and den later invite to im Chicago studio.

After e offer to help di boy with e music career, dem claim say Kelly later propose and get sexual contact wit di boy while im bin still dey underage.

Di prosecutors say di boy introduce Kelly to im male friend, wey bin either dey 16 or 17, claim also dey say di singer later get sexual relationship wit am several years later.

Dem also allege say di star force several female sexual partners - including one minor - to sleep wit di young man as e film dem.

Prosecutors say di two boys' accounts and those of others go show Kelly alleged crimes "bin no be isolated events and bin dey part of one larger pattern".

Di judge never rule on whether dem go consider di evidence.

Kelly, wey be one of di biggest R&B stars of di 1990s, don dey jail for almost two years as e dey wait trial.