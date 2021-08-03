Andrew Cuomo: New York Governor sexually harass women, report find out

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

One investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo don find out say e sexually harass several women, including employees for im office.

New York Attorney General Letitia James wey announce di result of di inquiry say Mr Cuomo violate state and federal laws.

Last year Oga Cuomo bin dey face accuse of sexual misconduct by several women.

Im deny say e touch anyone inappropriately and reject calls from fellow Democrats to stand down.

Di report na di result of one month-long inquiry wey see investigators speak to nearly 200 pipo, including some of those way make complaints against di governor.

"Di independent investigation don conclud say Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harass multiple women and in doing so violate federal and state law," Ms James tok.

Oga Cuomo, she tok, bin engage in "unwelcome and non-consensual touching and make numerous offensive comments".