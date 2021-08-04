Sunday Igboho: Court order make DSS no arrest di Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo

Oyo state high Court for Ibadan don order Nigeria secret police DSS and di attorney General of the Federation make dem no arrest Yoruba nation activist Sunday Igboho.

Di order also say make DSS and di AGF no intimidate, harass and no block any of Igboho bank accounts.

Na Justice Ladiean Akintola grant di motion wen di court seat on Wednesday for Ibadan.

Dis order na follow up to di case wey Igboho lawyer Mr Yomi Aliu file dey demand DSS to pay di activist damages wey reach 5billion Naira sake of how dem use force enta im house and destroy plenti of im property including im cars for July 1, 2021

Di lawyer Yomi Aliu say im get confidence say Nigeria Attorney general go obey di court order as di order na directly against im office.

After di court session Oga Aliu tell tori pipo say "court don prove say na defender of di masses, say di activist can now waka round like evri oda Nigerian without fear. Di court don grant permission to exercise im fundamental human right and dem no fit attack am or im cars again".