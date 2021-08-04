Rihanna become di richest Female musician for World

12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Forbes don call Rihanna say she be di richest female musician for di world as dem announce say she don join di billionaires club.

She also be di second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

Di Singer and Fashion oga don make net worth wey reach $1.7bn and most of that money dey come from her Fenty Beauty ($1.4 bn) and her underwear line, Savage x Fenty ($270 million).

She bin start her Fenty Beauty company for 2017.

Di Barbados artiste wey her mama name Robyn Fenty also make money from all di feem and music wey she don do overtime.

Dis na as di Love On The Brain singer neva release any new music since her ANTI album for 2016.

Forbes mention say she bin use her celebrity status for inside social media to take build her brand and na di most successful beauty business pesin to run am.

For 2018, tori be say she make more money for her beauty company than Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty.

All her brands for both make up and underwear (wey Oyinbo dey call lingerie), she dey always advertise based on inclusion.