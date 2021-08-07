Tokyo attack: Man with knife injure 10 people inside train for "looking happy"

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

One man attack im fellow passengers wit knife inside Tokyo commuter train on Friday and injure 10.

Di suspect, 36 years, allegedly tell police say im provoke wen im see women wey "dey look happy" and wan kill dem, according to local media reports.

One of di victims wey be student wunjure seriously, while odas wound no serious like dat.

Violent crime no common for Japan and security tight no be small for Tokyo wey dey host di Olympics.

Di man attack di passengers inside di train near one station around 8:40pm local time on Friday.

Driver of di train do emergency stop afta dem hear noise wey dey come from inside di carriages.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, People were guided to the nearest station by staff

According to investigators, di suspect jump comot from di train enta track, run. Train crew guide di passengers as dem waka for track go di nearest station. One witness wey bin dey inside di train tell NHK news say, pipo suddenly begin run towards am as dem dey rum comot from anoda carriage.

Di suspect later waka enta one shop tell di staff say im na "di suspect for di incident wey dem report for news media" and im don tire to run.

Tokyo police confam di attack early momo on Saturday say dem don seize di man, but dem no confam im arrest or give details pass dis one.

Nine out of di ten pipo wey dem stab dey hospital while di last pesin waka comot from di scene.

Although Japan na one of di safest kontris for world, dem don record some knife attacks in recent years.