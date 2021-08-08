Cardi B: WAP music video of Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion new hot fotos a year afta

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Cardi B Wetin we call dis foto, Cardi B post di thank you message to her fans for Instagram and Twitter.

Cardi B celebrate di one-year anniversary of her hit single WAP on Saturday.

WAP na Cardi B hit single music video wey feature Megan Thee Stallion.

Di 28-year-old star write a thank you message to her fans and haters, wey criticize di track sexy but empowering lyrics.

'Thank you to everybody wey buy am, stream am, talk about am on social media, chant am, cry about am.

We really appreciate you all,' she caption a slideshow wey dey full of never-before-from di music video. Cardi B add.

Di sex-positive anthem, break di record for di biggest 24-hour debut for all-female collaboration on YouTube.

WAP bin receive both critical hailing and yabbis immediately after di release.

Wia dis foto come from, Cardi B

Cardi B WAP behind-di-scenes fotos- wetin e reveal

Cardi B post include plenty foto including one with her 26-year-old collaborator, wey rock a tight yellow bodysuit.

Her oda fotos include a snap of Kylie Jenner, wey make cameo in a sexy leopard print bodysuit, and another with singer Rosalía.

In December, Megan Thee Stallion bin admit say she find di conservative backlash of her collaboration with Cardi B a 'little weird.'

'I know di Republicans don dey get a bad year and dem even fit need to take dia frustration out somewhere,' Megan bin joke on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Spanish singer Rosalía also appeared inside di footage, rocking a red latex bodysuit.

In addition to getting enough for di song and video, dia sexy performance of WAP at di Grammys in March, bin generate more than 1,000 complaints to di Federal Communications Commission [America broadcast media regulator].

Viewers bin express disgust at two provocative routine ontop one massive bed for dia performance of hit song WAP.

And dem compare am to pornography, according to Rolling Stone.

Complainants also described feeling 'violated' and brand di March 14 performance 'disgusting' while expressing horror say children fit watch am, report tok.