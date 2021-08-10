New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns: Cuomo resign afta of harassment report

10 August 2021, 17:48 WAT New Informate 25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo don resign afta of harassment report.

Investigation show say Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, provoking efforts to remove am

"Di best way I fit help now na if I step aside and let goment get back to governing," New York Govnor on Tuesday.

Cuomo resignation go take effect in 14 days.

Power go then transfer to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

Mr Cuomo, age 63, bin faced rising pressure to resign since last week report, including from President Joe Biden.

On Monday, one of di 11 women wey accuse New York Governor of sexual harassment don reveal hersef for di first time.

Brittany Commisso, wey be Executive assistant to Governor Andrew Cuomo, go on television wia she ask for justice.

Oga Cuomo, deny di accuse before im resign.