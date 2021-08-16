Latest election results in Zambia: Opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema declared winner

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Supporters of Hakainde Hichilema dey celebrate for di streets of Lusaka

After e lose elections five times, Zambia opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema don win di 2021 elections.

Im bin face e long time rival Edgar Lungu wey claim say di elections bin no dey free and fair after he lose votes for some of e traditional strongholds.

Im say dem chase election officials from e Patriotic Front party comot from polling stations, come leave dia votes unprotected.

In response, Hichilema United Party for National Development say di statement na "desperate final act of an outgoing administration".

Now, after 21 years as opposition party di tables don finally turn for Zambia United Party for National Development.

Di electoral commission declare businessman Hakainde Hichilema president elect after three days of counting votes.

Champagne bin dey flow as celebrations start for di election results centre and for di streets of di capital Lusaka.

Wetin we call dis foto, Hakainde Hichilema, try six times before e win Zambia election

Oga Hichilema win di elections by more than one million votes against long time rival outgoing president Edgar Lungu wey im 6 year rule bin dey characterized by alleged human rights abuses, corruption, failing economy and massive unemployment.

E no dey clear oga Lungu go do next after e claim say di elections no dey free and fair and call for cancellation of di elections.

Di president elect dey expected to take im oath of office in di next 7 days.