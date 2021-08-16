Taliban Afghanistan war: Countries wey don evacuate dia citizens as Talibans take over di South Asia kontri

Plenti Western kontries don carry some of dia citizens comot from Afghanistan and odas don start evacuation flights out of Kabul.

More dan 60 kontries don issue joint statement calling for security and civil order to dey restored immediately and ask di Taliban to allow those wey wish to leave to do so.

Reports neva come out of African kontries wey don evacuate dia pipo or dey try to comot dia citizens from Afghanistan.

United States of America

US State Department confam say dem don evacuate all of dia embassy staff to one compound for di Hamid Karzai airport.

Di US troops take control of Kabul international airport, as desperate residents dey try to run comot from di city afta di Taliban return to Kabul.

US military secure di site and take over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff.

Dem add say dem don move all of dia embassy staff to di airport to wait evacuations, with nearly 6,000 troops wey dem don send in to assist in di operation

Meanwhile, di head of US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie don meet face-to-face with senior Taliban leaders to ask di militia not to interfere with di US evacuations out of Kabul airport, according to wetin US defense official tell di Associated Press.

United Kingdom

UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace tell BBC Breakfast say 300 British passport holders don leave Afghanistan on Sunday, with di goment aiming to fly out another 1,500 pipo over di next 24 to 36 hours or slightly longer.

Later today, Ben Wallace admit say "some pipo no go fit get back" from Afghanistan as desperate struggle to get UK nationals and local allies out of di kontri continue.

Before now, Ben Wallace bin tok say e dey "confident" all British nationals go get out but e come dey emotional as e appear on LBC radio dis morning.

E say: "Dis na really deep part of regret for me ... look, some pipo no go get back. Some pipo no go get back and we gatz do our best in third kontries to process those pipo."

Wen dem ask oga Wallace why e feel di situation "so personally", e reply say: "Because I be soldier... because e dey sad and di West don do wetin dem fit do, we gatz do our very best to get pipo out and stand by our obligations and 20 years of sacrifice na wetin e be."

Czech Republic

On Monday, Czech foreign minister confam say dia kontri first evacuation flight don land for Prague, with Czech nationals, Afghan co-workers and dia families inside.

Germany

Germany announce di start of flights out of Afghanistan on Sunday evening, with military planes wey dem send to help with di evacuation of German citizens and some Afghan employees on Monday morning.

Meanwhile as kontries dey close dia embassies and evacuate or find ways to take dia citizens out from Afghanistan, China and Russia don show say dem no get plans to close dia embassies.

China warn dia citizens dia to “stay indoors” and dey alert to di situation, but add say dem don ask “various factions inside Afghanistan” to make sure dia citizens dey safe.