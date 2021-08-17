Taliban takeover: Uganda go take in 2,000 Afghan refugees

By Patience Atuhaire

BBC News, Kampala

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Defense One/Handout via Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Hundreds of Afghans manage enta one US military aircraft on Sunday as e leave Kabul go Qatar

Uganda go take in 2,000 refugees wey don run from Afghanistan afta Taliban militants take power on Sunday.

Dis go make dem di first African kontri to accept pipo wey dey run from Afghanistan.

Di first group of 500 Afghans suppose show for Entebbe Airport later on Tuesday.

Dem agree for dis deal afta dem receive request from di US government, na so Refugee Minister Esther Anyakun tell di BBC.

Uganda get long history to dey welcome refugees - and currently like 1.3 million pipo wey don run from conflict or oda disasters dey di kontri.

Di East African nation get di largest number of refugees for any country for Africa - and di third biggest for di world.

Dem go test di new Afghan arrivals for Covid-19 before dem go go isolation centres, na wetin Ms Anyakun tok.

Na di US go pay for evritin.

More on Afghanistan:

Di Taliban don return to power 20 years afta US-lead intervention wey comot dem for 2001.

Di Islamist group seize control after most of di foreign troops leave di kontri.

As di Taliban take over, na so tens of thousands of pipo leave dia homes, as dem dey try leave Afghanistan.

Kabul, di capital na di last major city wey fall and dis one happen, di Afghan President Ashraf Ghani follow vamoose from di kontri on Sunday.

More dan 90% of refugees for Uganda dey from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.