Taliban Afghanistan war: Sharia law wey di Talibans wan take rule d South Asia kontri - Wetin to know about am

Anti-Taliban protests don take place for di cities of Jalalabad, Kunar and Khost, with demonstrators wey bin dey wave di Afghan flags.

Video footage from di city of Jalalabad show protesters dey replace one Taliban flag with dat of Afghanistan as crowd dey clap for dem.

Dis one follow reports of similar demonstrations wey happun for oda areas on Tuesday.

E dey too early to say if dis protest go spread nationally, but tins dey change fast and di Taliban dey tense according to BBC tori pesin.

Dis protest dey happun afta di Taliban take over di kontri capital, Kabul on Sunday and announce say dem go rule Afghanistan according to a strict interpretation of Islam legal system wey dem call Sharia law.

Wetin be Sharia Law?

Taliban don tok say dem go rule Afghanistan according to Sharia law.

Sharia law na Islam legal system. Dey get am from both di Quran and fatwas - dat na di rulings of Islamic scholars.

Sharia literally mean "di clear, well-trodden path to water".

Sharia law act as a code for living wey all Muslims suppose to follow, including prayers, fasting and donations to di poor.

Di aim na to help Muslims understand how dem suppose live every aspect of dia lives according to God wishes.

However, e get different interpretations of how to implement Sharia.

Di last time wen di Taliban bin dey power, dem impose one strong understanding of di law upon Afghanistan. Dis include strong-strong punishments, like di cutting off of pipo hands if dem tiff and public executions for murders and adulterers.

Wetin dis one mean in practice?

Muslims fit apply Sharia for every aspect of dia daily life.

For example, any Muslim wey dey wonder wetin to do if dia colleagues invite dem to beer parlour afta work fit meet to Sharia scholar for advice to make sure say dem act within di law wey guide dia religion.

Oda areas of daily life where Muslims fit turn to Sharia for guidance include family law, finance and business.

Wetin be some of di tough punishments?

Sharia law divide offences into two general categories: "hadd" offences, wey be serious crimes with set penalties, and "tazir" crimes, where di punishment dey for di hands of di judge.

Hadd offences include tiff, wey di punishment fit be cutting off di offender hand, and adultery, wey fit carry di penalty of death by stoning.

Some Islamic organisations don bin argue say di application of hadd penalties get many safeguards and a high burden of proof - Wey be difficulty in proofing am.

UN don speak out against death by stoning, and say e "constitutes torture or oda cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and e therefore dey clearly prohibited".

Not all Muslim kontries adopt or dey enforce such punishments for hadd offences, and research don show say di attitude of Muslims to harsh penalties for such offences dey different.

E dey possible to execute Muslims for converting?

Apostasy, or leaving di faith, na very controversial issue for di Muslim world and experts say di majority of scholars believe dis one dey punishable by death.

But few numbers of Muslim thinkers, particularly those wey dey engage with Western societies, argue say di reality of di modern world mean say make dem leave di "punishment" to God - and dat Islam itself no dey threatened by apostasy.

Di Koran itself declare say "no compulsion" dey in religion.

How dem dey make di rulings?

Like any legal system, Sharia dey complex and di practice dey entirely rely on di quality and training of experts.

Islamic jurists issue guidance and rulings. Guidance wey dem considere as formal legal ruling and wey dem call fatwa.

E get five different schools of Sharia law. E get four Sunni doctrines: Hanbali, Maliki, Shafi'i and Hanafi, and one Shia doctrine, Shia Jaafari.