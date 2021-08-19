Afghanistan withdrawal: President Biden say US army fit remain pass August 31 deadline

24 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, 'Kasala suppose happun las-las', Joe Biden tell ABC News

American President Joe Biden don tok say US troops go fit stay Afghanistan pass di 31 August deadline.

Americans [US Army] bin set next Tuesday 31 as di last date to comot alias evacuate from Afghan palava.

Images of palava and kasala dey burst upandan for di Kabul airport wia foreign powers dey struggle to move dia pipo.

President Biden also defend di way im handle Afghanistan, afta di Taliban use di fact say America bin dey comot to take ova power.

E tell American tori pipo ABC News say im no think say im make mistake.

Meanwhile Taliban say dem no go change mouth about dia promise to allow foreigners leave Kabul Airport.

One Taliban official tell tori pipo Reuters dem dey do every every to prevent kasala for di airport.