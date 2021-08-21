Kylie Jenner don get belle again? Dis na wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Billionaire business woman, Kylie Jenner fit don carry belle again o!

Dis na on top tori wey dey spread all ova social media. Tori be say, she and rapper Travis Scott na dem do di collabo to born sibling for Stormi Webster.

Dis dey come as di make up mogul don tok several times say she go like born anoda pikin.

But neither she or Travis Scott don address di rumour for outside.

Why pipo tink say she get belle?

Many American tori pipo dey quote source wey dey close to di family. You go remember say when she bin carry di belle of Stormy, dem bin no tok pim until she born.

Howeva, pipo for inside social media don dig find say she bin no post dis summer well-well wey dey unlike her.

Dem also discover say when paparazzi catch am for outside, she bin dey wear big clothes up and down.

Even sef, when speculations start to dey fly up and down on top pregnancy mata, she start to dey post more skimpy pictures like she normally go post.

Howeva, her fans wey sabi di reality star on how she dey like show off different nails for social media, notice say all di new pictures she dey post feature di same nails.

Anoda clue wey dey make pipo to think say she don take in again na sake of say when she post say she dey chop sushi, but raw fish bin no dey her order.

Raw fish for sushi na something wey health practitioners dey discourage pregnant women to chop.