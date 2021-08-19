Buhari son wedding: Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero marriage - How Kano Police dey prepare

Wetin we call dis foto, Police say security go dey tight for di wedding

Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero wedding na event of serious concern to Nigeria police.

Di wedding between presido Muhammadu Buhari pikin Yusuf and daughter of Emir of Bichi Zahra Bayero go involve VIPs

Now Kano Police Command dey advise pipo to show good manners.

Kano Police tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC say security go dey very tight across di north western Nigeria state.

Dis na as several top pipo go show up for di wedding.

"From airport and all di way to Bichi town go see alot of activities and movement because of di wedding.

"But our officers dey ready to maintain smooth runnings."

Police add say Kano pipo dey known for dia hospitality and dem dey advise pipo to show good behaviour.

Wia dis foto come from, Wraith Studios

Father of di groom Presido Muhammdu Buhari and top goment pipo dey expected to grace di wedding on Friday.

Sani Abu wey dey work with one hotel for Kano tok say almost all di major hotels dey booked already.

And no space for pesin wey neva book, Abu add.

"As i dey tok to you now to get room for beta hotel dey near impossible as all di rooms dey booked because of dis wedding."