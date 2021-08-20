Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero wedding fotos: President Muhammadu Buhari son fatiha fotos
Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and Zahra Nasir Bayero finally marry for Bichi Kano State on Friday.
Yusuf and Zahra tie di knot for a pride prize of N500,000 [about $1,000].
Na Communications Minister Isa Ali Pantami join di couple.
Di president son wedding alias fatiha take place around 2:38 on Friday.
President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar show face.
Odas wey attend di wedding include govnors, members of parliament, ministers and odas.
Kano Police tok tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC say security go dey very tight across di north western Nigeria state.
Di wedding between presido Muhammadu Buhari pikin Yusuf and daughter of Emir of Bichi Zahra Bayero involve VIPs.
Dis na as several top pipo show up for di wedding.
"From airport and all di way to Bichi town go see alot of activities and movement because of di wedding.
"But our officers dey ready to maintain smooth runnings."
Police add say Kano pipo dey known for dia hospitality and dem dey advise pipo to show good behaviour.
We still dey put eye for dis tori, refresh dis page later to see more fotos from di wedding.