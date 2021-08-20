BBI Court ruling today: Judgement reject Kenyatta Building Bridges Initiative to change Kenya constitution

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Raila Odinga (Right) wey before now be big critic and opposition to Uhuru Kenyatta (Left) be friends now and both of dem na im forge di BBI.

Kenya Court of Appeal don okay one decision by High Court of Kenya in May wey cancel di BBI.

Seven judge bench on Friday declare di BBI and processes wey involve di creation as unconstitutional and unlawful.

Di lower court bin block one plan wey goment dey push for to make ogbonge changes to di kontri constitution.

Building Bridges Initiative : Wetin BBI be for Kenya?

High Court bin call di Building Bridges Initiative [BBI] project "unconstitutional and unlawful."

BBI na President Uhuru Kenyatta and im new political pal, Raila Odinga, na im bring di idea to make changes like:

Introducing di position of a prime minister as a way to dilute power

Give Kenya 47 counties bigger budgets to implement development schemes

Make di cabinet leaner and more representative of di nation

Give corruption scam whistleblowers 5% of any funds recovered.

But Friday judgement go dey as win for Deputy President William Ruto, who bin oppose di BBI.

And e dey come exactly one year before di next presidential election.

Many consider di next election in Kenya as a two-horse race between Mr Odinga and Mr Ruto.

Inside one statement e send before judges finish dia judgement, Mr Odinga say e don reach "time to move on":

BBI Court ruling today: judgement on appeal summary

Most of di judges rule say e dey illegal for President Kenyatta to initiate changes to di Constitution through BBI.

Di judgement say di popular Building Bridges Initiative no fit do wetin dey reserved for di common citizen.

Dem also rule say Constitution of Kenya get a basic structure, wey gatz to dey protected.

And that any proposals if at all must be supported by citizens, di rulling add.