R. Kelly aide say im pay bribe for singer to marry Aaliyah

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Singer R. Kelly dey listen to im former tour manager testify for im trial for Brooklyn, New York

One former tour manager for American singer R. Kelly don testify say na im pay money for fake ID card so singer Aaliyah go fit marry R. Kelly when she be 15 years old.

At dat time R. Kelly be 27 years old.

Demetrius Smith tok dis one for di trial of R. Kelly on sexual abuse, e say na $500 im bin pay.

Oga Smith dey give dis testimony so dem no go charge am for any case.

R. Kelly dey stand trial on top accuse of sexual abuse, racketeering and bribery wey im say im no do.

Smith tok for di singer trial on Friday say na R. Kelly "associates" bin make di decision to get Aaliya fake ID Card because she say she don carry belle.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na R. Kelly bin write and produce her first album, Age Ain't Nothing But a Number

E say wen e bin tok say di teenager, Aaliyah Dana Haughton bin dey too young, dem ask am "which side I dey".

Oga Smith wey be 65 years say, im come "waka enta welfare office, as I enta, I ask: 'who wan make money?'"

Court documents show say dem pay di bribe for 30 August 1994, one day before dem do di marriage licence.

And di certificate wen e leak show Aaliyah age as 18. Howeva, months later dem annul di marriage.

Aaliyah bin later die for plane crash at 22 for 2001. Na R. Kelly bin write and produce her first album, Age Ain't Nothing But a Number.

R. Kelly, 54 wey in full name na Robert Sylvester Kelly also dey accused say im be ringleader for 20 year scheme to kolobi women and underage girls for sex.

Dis fit see am spend many years for prison. Prosecutors say im carry bodyguards, drivers and lawyers take cover im doings.

And bin threaten di victims say if dem tok im go release di videos wia dem bin dey knack.